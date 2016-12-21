New Data Shows that MammaPrintA Substantially Impacts How Breast...
Based on the outcome of the MammaPrint test, 28.4% of patients' treatment plans were changed, compared to conventional clinico-pathological tests; preventing under and overtreatment Irvine, CA, USA and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2016 / B3C newswire / -- Agendia, Inc. , a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics, has presented new prospective data1 demonstrating the strong impact of its 70-Gene Breast Cancer Recurrence assay, MammaPrintA , and the corresponding 80-Gene Molecular Subtyping Assay BluePrintA , in clinical decision-making for patients with early-stage breast cancer in Germany.
