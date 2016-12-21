Most Influential 2016: Steven Clark
Steven Clarklives in Irvine and is one of the stars of a new A&E reality series called "Born This Way," which follows Clark and six other young adults with Down syndrome as they live their lives. His work on the reality TV series 'Born This Way' opened hearts and eyes to all that young adults with Down syndrome can do.
