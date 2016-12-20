Most Influential 2016: Sora Park Tanjasiri headed the OC Women's Health Policy Summit this year
Sora Park Tanjasiri headed the OC Women's Health Policy Summit at CSUF in 2016, a collaboration between the CSUF Health Promotion Research Institute, OC Women's Health Project, Chapman University and UC Irvine.
