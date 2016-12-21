Most Influential 2016: John Reese
John Reese a music festival and event producer and owner of Synergy Global Entertainment has presented some of the biggest festival and tour experiences in Southern California. John Reese, center, is a music festival and event producer and owner of Synergy Global Entertainment has presented some of the biggest festival and tour experiences in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|ANAKRIME Lado Sur
|579
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 22
|mary dickles
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC