Minority Students At UC Irvine Fight Over Who Is Most Oppressed

A "Students of Color" conference at the University of California Irvine in late November descended into chaos as attendees couldn't agree on which students of color were experiencing the greatest oppression from an "anti-blackness" establishment . Undocumented Texas A&M students and their supporters protest silently as white nationalist leader Richard Spencer of the National Policy Institute speaks on campus at an event not sanctioned by the school, at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, December 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.