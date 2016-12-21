Leisure World's first landscape architect subject of new biography
Dana Point businessman Rey Forsum, 85, the original landscape architect on the Leisure Worlds in Seal Beach and Laguna Woods, met with biographer Deirdre Newman for a year to have his life documented in a book, released this year. He wanted the good and the ugly with no sugar coating, author Newman said.
