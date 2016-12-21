Lawyer: Todd Marinovich in rehab; misdemeanor charges of nudity, drugs, and trespassing pending

NEWPORT BEACH Former USC and Raiders quarterback Todd Marinovich is getting help in a rehab facility while misdemeanor charges of drugs, nudity and trespassing are pending from his August arrest in Irvine, his lawyer said Tuesday. Prosecutors said Marinovich was naked and carrying a brown bag with methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe, and his wallet and driver's license.

