Irvine woman accused in dog's death i...

Irvine woman accused in dog's death in hot car appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Wave

INDIO A woman accused of leaving her dog inside a hot vehicle in Coachella for more than a day, resulting in the animal's death, made her first court appearance Wednesday in nearly a year, after skipping multiple appearances. Charu Lata Khanna, 32, of Irvine is charged with felony animal cruelty for the 2014 death of her dog , Harlem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 8 hr WSA 587
queer eye for the straight guy Tue Cheers 2
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Mon Charlie Chan 5
Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ... Dec 26 Sarah 2
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) Dec 25 Anonymous 17
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Dec 22 lil man 68
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Dec 22 Drifter13 1,176
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC