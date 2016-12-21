Irvine woman accused in dog's death in hot car appears in court

INDIO A woman accused of leaving her dog inside a hot vehicle in Coachella for more than a day, resulting in the animal's death, made her first court appearance Wednesday in nearly a year, after skipping multiple appearances. Charu Lata Khanna, 32, of Irvine is charged with felony animal cruelty for the 2014 death of her dog , Harlem.

