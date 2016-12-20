I went from picky eater to YouTube chef sensation
As a young a child, Chase Bailey refused to eat anything besides pizza, french fries, chocolate chip cookies and/or chips with dip. Aversion to many tastes and textures was just one of the symptoms of his autism, along with difficulty communicating and awkwardness in social situations.
