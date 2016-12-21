How Donald Trumpa s tax plan could af...

How Donald Trumpa s tax plan could affect the national debt

President-elect Donald Trump's plan to ask Congress to simultaneously cut taxes and increase defense spending risks transforming annual deficits during the next decade into a debt load the scale of which the federal government has never seen. Trump's advisers and congressional Republicans say lower taxes on corporations and individuals, combined with reduced federal regulations on companies, will boost an economy that has grown at a steady but modest rate during the past six years.

