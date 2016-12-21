Honda basks in glow from its Clarity ...

Honda basks in glow from its Clarity Fuel Cell

Read more: Automotive News

Six Honda customers got an early Christmas present last week when the automaker kicked off deliveries of its 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell sedan with a celebration at its Torrance, Calif., campus. The third-generation hydrogen-powered Honda plants a bold flag in the limited field of fuel-cell vehicles and will likely earn the brand kudos and attention for being bigger and more capable than the competing Toyota Mirai.

Irvine, CA

