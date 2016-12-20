Forecast: North Pole to warm 50 degre...

Forecast: North Pole to warm 50 degrees above normal Thursday, near melting point

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Washington Post

For the second year in a row in late December and for the second time in as many months, temperatures in the high Arctic will be astronomically high compared to normal. Computer model project that on Thursday, the temperature near the North Pole will be 40-50 degrees warmer-than-normal and approaching 32 degrees, the melting point.

