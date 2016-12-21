Debra Mathias Named Chief Operating Officer at Orthopaedic Institute for Children
Debra Mathias has been named chief operating officer of Orthopaedic Institute for Children effective January 9, 2017. Mathias brings to her position more than two decades of healthcare executive leadership experience with a strong emphasis on strategic planning, business development, community outreach, and patient and employee engagement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|ANAKRIME Lado Sur
|579
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 22
|mary dickles
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC