Costa Mesa Motor Inn closes doors

The Costa Mesa Motor Inn closed its doors last month after a handful of residents agreed to leave, but a legal battle still looms as the motel's owners hope to replace the structure with upscale apartments. The remaining residents at the blighted 236-room motel were the last hold-outs, staying on the property for months after being told to vacate by Los Angeles-based property owner Miracle Mile Properties.

