Casey's Cupcakes closing 3 Orange County locations

Casey's Cupcakes, founded by former reality TV star Casey Reinhardt, is abruptly closing three of its five shops in Southern California as the company plans to focus on shipping its glam cupcakes. Shops at Bella Terra in Huntington Beach, Woodbury Town Center in Irvine and Fashion Island in Newport Beach are closing.

