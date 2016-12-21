As close as you can get to the real thing: We drive the Hillbank Motors GT40s
Ashton Stander let us drive his personal GT40, a black MkII. This was shot at Auto Club Speedway, which is not where we drove it, but a good place for a GT40 anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|12 hr
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|Anaheim
|583
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|23 hr
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 22
|mary dickles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC