2016 in Review: September
News, Business and Politics : Jaws across Downtown dropped when Irvine developer SunCal revealed plans for its $2 billion mega-project at Sixth and Alameda streets . Standout Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron has been tapped to create the vision for the 14.5-acre site that includes a pair of 58-story towers along Alameda Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|5 hr
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Anaheim
|583
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|17 hr
|Sarah
|2
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|17
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 22
|mary dickles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC