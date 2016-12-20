2016 in Review: September

News, Business and Politics : Jaws across Downtown dropped when Irvine developer SunCal revealed plans for its $2 billion mega-project at Sixth and Alameda streets . Standout Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron has been tapped to create the vision for the 14.5-acre site that includes a pair of 58-story towers along Alameda Street.

