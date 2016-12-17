17 more children to be monitored for dental infections
Seventeen children who received pulpotomies, or baby tooth root canals, at Children's Dental Group in Anaheim since the clinic reopened last month will be monitored for signs of mycobacterial infection, the county Health Care Agency said Monday. On Friday, the agency ordered the clinic to close after multiple samples from its new water system tested positive for mycobacterium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Ruth
|577
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Thu
|lil man
|68
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Drifter13
|1,176
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Thu
|mary dickles
|1
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC