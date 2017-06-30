OH: LCT Begins New Bus Routes
There are 1 comment on the Mass Transit story from Thursday Jun 29, titled OH: LCT Begins New Bus Routes. In it, Mass Transit reports that:
June 29--With the contract between the Lawrence County Transit, part of the Lawrence County Port Authority, and the Tri-State Transit Authority set to expire, the Lawrence County Transit has purchased new shuttle buses to continue providing public transportation with new routes. "Currently, the TTA is running our bus service.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mass Transit.
|
United States
|
#1 Thursday Jun 29
Geez
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ironton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Chesapeake
|2 hr
|Prayers for burns...
|1
|People that illegally and needlessly park in ha...
|3 hr
|Fake spotter
|3
|New Bridge
|4 hr
|ODOT
|2
|Carry everyday
|4 hr
|Pontifex Rex
|36
|jordan brooke eastham
|4 hr
|Jeb
|5
|Seat belt ticket 125.00 really
|12 hr
|1archer
|26
|River front
|13 hr
|1archer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ironton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC