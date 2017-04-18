Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. signs the building lease with...
Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. signs the building lease with Lawrence Economic Development Corporation for the GETH Carbon Finishing Plant to be located in Ironton, Ohio ) is pleased to announce that it has signed the building lease for its Carbon Finishing Plant and will start construction work immediately. The lease includes an option to utilize the total of three buildings with over 170,000 sq/ft of space for additional carbon processing lines.
