Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. sign...

Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. signs the building lease with...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Green EnviroTech Holdings, Corp. signs the building lease with Lawrence Economic Development Corporation for the GETH Carbon Finishing Plant to be located in Ironton, Ohio ) is pleased to announce that it has signed the building lease for its Carbon Finishing Plant and will start construction work immediately. The lease includes an option to utilize the total of three buildings with over 170,000 sq/ft of space for additional carbon processing lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ironton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawrence County Jail 22 min william 4
which is better shake shoppe or freezett?? (May '11) 1 hr 1 unsatisfied cus... 65
Mike&missy (Jan '13) 2 hr Tony 21
witchcraft a big issue here 3 hr Tony 14
While in the left (passing) lane, all drivers m... 7 hr Bill 62
can u buy someone's property if they havent pai... (Jun '10) 12 hr i doubt it 69
ironton fire fee increase 12 hr citizen 31
See all Ironton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ironton Forum Now

Ironton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ironton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Ironton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC