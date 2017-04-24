Around 100 rats set loose behind shopping plaza
Some true animal lovers spent their Friday night trying to help a large number of abandoned rats that were turned loose behind a shopping plaza in Ironton, Ohio. "I'm not a rat person, but I saw an animal that needed help," Eubank said.
