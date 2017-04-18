Oil-, gas-drillers bid $5.2 million f...

Oil-, gas-drillers bid $5.2 million for leases in Wayne National Forest

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Cleveland.com

Oil and gas companies bid about $5.2 million Thursday for leases to explore and potentially drill in 1,180 acres of land in the Wayne National Forest. Combined with the initial auction of national forest land in Southeast Ohio last December, oil and gas companies have laid claim to more than 1,840 acres at a cost of nearly $6.9 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's web site.

