OH Firefighters Protest Possible Layoffs
March 10--The Ironton City Council room was standing room only on Thursday night with over 40 people coming out to voice their opposition to the possibilities of three firefighters being laid off. Aaron Collins, an Ironton firefighter and president of International Association Firefighters union Local 532, addressed the council and reminded them that he had stood before the council five years ago under similar circumstances.
