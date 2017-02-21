Nation-Now 13 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Stude...

Nation-Now 13 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Students build 3-D printed prosthetic hands for kids

A group of biomedical engineering students at the University of Cincinnati started a student organization in 2015 to build inexpensive prosthetic hands for local kids. Inspired by the global organization e-Nable, Enable UC can build a custom, functional hand in its lab on campus for less than $20 and get it to the patient in about a week.

