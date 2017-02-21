Nation-Now 13 mins ago 4:56 p.m.Students build 3-D printed prosthetic hands for kids
A group of biomedical engineering students at the University of Cincinnati started a student organization in 2015 to build inexpensive prosthetic hands for local kids. Inspired by the global organization e-Nable, Enable UC can build a custom, functional hand in its lab on campus for less than $20 and get it to the patient in about a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Ironton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats up w michelle harmn norris (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Nasty
|20
|I only talk to white guys.
|1 hr
|Chitlins
|4
|Vote Yes for campus carry!
|7 hr
|18plus1
|74
|parking laws in the city (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Taxpayer
|13
|Hanging Rock Laidback (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|LOL
|34
|Stinky irontons malcon x
|Fri
|JERay 2
|8
|Ironton Water Dept. "SUCKS" (Mar '13)
|Fri
|Bert
|35
Find what you want!
Search Ironton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC