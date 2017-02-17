College students build 3D-printed prosthetica
College students build 3D-printed prosthetic hands for kids College and high school students in Greater Cincinnati are using 3D printing to solve medical problems in the community. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lr7gax Tue., Feb. 14, 2017: Derryn Scott, a fifth-year biomedical engineering student at the University of Cincinnati, holds a 3D-printed prosthetic that Enable UC, a student organization, produced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Ironton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|overdose
|14 min
|Seriously?
|6
|for x slaves
|2 hr
|protected from your
|8
|good sex stories (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|good
|141
|bryan lee (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|citizen
|39
|Cecil Riggs construction (May '15)
|6 hr
|timelimits
|16
|Vote Yes for campus carry!
|6 hr
|Odds Maker
|42
|k.r.c
|8 hr
|lolercoaster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ironton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC