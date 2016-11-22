There are on the Daily-Jeff.com story from Nov 21, 2016, titled Thanksgiving weekend to see highest number of travelers in a decade. In it, Daily-Jeff.com reports that:

Thanksgiving is the holiday with the most travelers on the road each year and this year will be no exception. AAA is predicting 2 million Ohioans will be traveling at least 50 miles from home for the holiday, a 2.1 percent increase over last year and the highest number since 2005.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.