Thanksgiving weekend to see highest number of travelers in a decade
There are 28 comments on the Daily-Jeff.com story from Nov 21, 2016, titled Thanksgiving weekend to see highest number of travelers in a decade.
Thanksgiving is the holiday with the most travelers on the road each year and this year will be no exception. AAA is predicting 2 million Ohioans will be traveling at least 50 miles from home for the holiday, a 2.1 percent increase over last year and the highest number since 2005.
#1 Nov 22, 2016
This will be messy.
#2 Nov 22, 2016
Oh, baloney! It'll be fine!
#3 Nov 22, 2016
thankful hog---
#4 Nov 22, 2016
abandoned sPam
#5 Nov 22, 2016
brain damaged hog---
#6 Nov 22, 2016
Annsie will probably be crossing 8 state lines. Look out!!!!
woof
#7 Nov 22, 2016
More people traveling because the economy is doing great right now. People have money.There are way more jobs now than ten years ago and well.America is at it's greatest.
What else can I say???
Too bad it won't last long now.
#8 Nov 23, 2016
After woofing did u lay down and lick ur azze?
#9 Nov 23, 2016
Did u get a new crystal ball for your bleak prediction.
#10 Nov 23, 2016
Things are looking up. A new law has been passed cutting off federal funding Sancuary Cities. My prayer has been answered.
#11 Nov 23, 2016
hog---
#12 Nov 23, 2016
hog------ talking to himself again
#13 Nov 23, 2016
. Talking to himself is probably more interesting than talking to you. Speaking to you would remind him of morons.
#14 Nov 23, 2016
hog----------
so sneaky lol
Since: Nov 16
1
Kenitra, Morocco
#15 Nov 23, 2016
#16 Nov 23, 2016
I'm not clicking that link. Who knows what sort of nasty virus it will load on my PC.
#17 Nov 23, 2016
why. It might be yum yum yum yum yum yum
#18 Thursday Nov 24
you won't click on the link because u may get Jesus.
“Paper Or Plastic?”
Since: Nov 11
4,546
Albakoikee
#19 Thursday Nov 24
Yep, sorry to say, 4 years of sh!t times ahead for our great country.
#20 Thursday Nov 24
No things are looking good. Beaners are pissed and roaming around so that is a good thing.
