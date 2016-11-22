Thanksgiving weekend to see highest n...

Thanksgiving weekend to see highest number of travelers in a decade

There are 28 comments on the Daily-Jeff.com story from Nov 21, 2016, titled Thanksgiving weekend to see highest number of travelers in a decade. In it, Daily-Jeff.com reports that:

Thanksgiving is the holiday with the most travelers on the road each year and this year will be no exception. AAA is predicting 2 million Ohioans will be traveling at least 50 miles from home for the holiday, a 2.1 percent increase over last year and the highest number since 2005.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Death on the Highway

Miami, FL

#1 Nov 22, 2016
This will be messy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
1 and 1 and 1 is 3

Reynoldsburg, OH

#2 Nov 22, 2016
Death on the Highway wrote:
This will be messy.
Oh, baloney! It'll be fine!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huh

West Mansfield, OH

#3 Nov 22, 2016
1 and 1 and 1 is 3 wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh, baloney! It'll be fine!
thankful hog---
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
1 and 1 and 1 is 3

Reynoldsburg, OH

#4 Nov 22, 2016
huh wrote:
<quoted text>

thankful hog---
abandoned sPam

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huh

West Mansfield, OH

#5 Nov 22, 2016
1 and 1 and 1 is 3 wrote:
<quoted text>

abandoned sPam
brain damaged hog---
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Duke for Mayor

Cleveland, OH

#6 Nov 22, 2016
Death on the Highway wrote:
This will be messy.
Annsie will probably be crossing 8 state lines. Look out!!!!

woof

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BigB

Logan, OH

#7 Nov 22, 2016
Death on the Highway wrote:
This will be messy.
More people traveling because the economy is doing great right now. People have money.There are way more jobs now than ten years ago and well.America is at it's greatest.

What else can I say???

Too bad it won't last long now.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tony Wright

Wytheville, VA

#8 Nov 23, 2016
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

Annsie will probably be crossing 8 state lines. Look out!!!!

woof
After woofing did u lay down and lick ur azze?

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tony Wright

Wytheville, VA

#9 Nov 23, 2016
BigB wrote:
<quoted text>

More people traveling because the economy is doing great right now. People have money.There are way more jobs now than ten years ago and well.America is at it's greatest.

What else can I say???

Too bad it won't last long now.
Did u get a new crystal ball for your bleak prediction.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tony Wright

Wytheville, VA

#10 Nov 23, 2016
Things are looking up. A new law has been passed cutting off federal funding Sancuary Cities. My prayer has been answered.

Judged:

4

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huh

West Mansfield, OH

#11 Nov 23, 2016
BigB wrote:
<quoted text>

More people traveling because the economy is doing great right now. People have money.There are way more jobs now than ten years ago and well.America is at it's greatest.

What else can I say???

Too bad it won't last long now.
hog---
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huh

West Mansfield, OH

#12 Nov 23, 2016
Tony Wright wrote:
Things are looking up. A new law has been passed cutting off federal funding Sancuary Cities. My prayer has been answered.
hog------ talking to himself again

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Leo Cartwright

Wytheville, VA

#13 Nov 23, 2016
huh wrote:
<quoted text>

hog------ talking to himself again
. Talking to himself is probably more interesting than talking to you. Speaking to you would remind him of morons.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huh

West Mansfield, OH

#14 Nov 23, 2016
Leo Cartwright wrote:
<quoted text>. Talking to himself is probably more interesting than talking to you. Speaking to you would remind him of morons.
hog----------
so sneaky lol

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

YasLam

Since: Nov 16

1

Kenitra, Morocco

#15 Nov 23, 2016
YEAH! interesting information about thanksgiving
http://adf.ly/1g2LzP

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
1 and 1 and 1 is 3

Reynoldsburg, OH

#16 Nov 23, 2016
YasLam wrote:
YEAH! interesting information about thanksgiving
http://adf.ly/1g2LzP
I'm not clicking that link. Who knows what sort of nasty virus it will load on my PC.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
huh

West Mansfield, OH

#17 Nov 23, 2016
1 and 1 and 1 is 3 wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm not clicking that link. Who knows what sort of nasty virus it will load on my PC.
why. It might be yum yum yum yum yum yum

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tony Wright

Wytheville, VA

#18 Thursday Nov 24
huh wrote:
<quoted text>

why. It might be yum yum yum yum yum yum
you won't click on the link because u may get Jesus.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

rowdy01

“Paper Or Plastic?”

Since: Nov 11

4,546

Albakoikee

#19 Thursday Nov 24
BigB wrote:
<quoted text>

More people traveling because the economy is doing great right now. People have money.There are way more jobs now than ten years ago and well.America is at it's greatest.

What else can I say???

Too bad it won't last long now.
Yep, sorry to say, 4 years of sh!t times ahead for our great country.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#20 Thursday Nov 24
rowdy01 wrote:
<quoted text>

Yep, sorry to say, 4 years of sh!t times ahead for our great country.
No things are looking good. Beaners are pissed and roaming around so that is a good thing.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ironton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is "THE MAN"!!!! 10 hr Wilbur Sneed 14
Topic Removed 10 hr Wilbur Sneed 2
Slutiest thing you've ever done (Jan '14) 10 hr Not Karen 52
How do people stand to be on welfare? 12 hr just stfu 15
Trump on the couch 12 hr just stfu 266
Rob your drug dealer 12 hr just stfu 4
for black people 1 16 hr the New Black party 45
See all Ironton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ironton Forum Now

Ironton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ironton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ironton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC