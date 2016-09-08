Rio professor will sign new book at B...

Rio professor will sign new book at Bossard -

Sep 8, 2016 Read more: Tri-County News

University of Rio Grande Professor of History Dr. Samuel J. Wilson's new book, "Bill Lambert: World War I Flying Ace," is on its way to a bookshelf near you. To commemorate this achievement, Wilson will be meeting community members at several book signings this month.

