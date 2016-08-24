Gallia man charged in Lawrence bank robberies -
Police say a Gallipolis, Ohio, man told detectives he committed two Lawrence County bank robberies to support a drug habit, said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. The sheriff's office, Ironton police and the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force arrested Michael Wayne Crager, 38, of Ohio 218, Gallipolis, without incident at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Crager is charged with the robbery of the PNC Bank at 110 S. 4th St., Ironton, on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
