H. David Elmer
H. David Elmer, 70, of Daggett, Mi., passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Oscar G. Johnson V.A. Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Mi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iron Mountain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Fritz the cat
|1
|Vandals cause extensive damage to U.P. Veterans... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|1
|Police report attempted dog theft in Iron Mountain (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|nrahbrah
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Iron Mountain, MI (Aug '10)
|Aug '14
|Bud Good
|30
|moving to iron mountain ? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|ANNIE
|1
|Moving to Iron Mountain (Jul '12)
|Mar '14
|Beaner
|2
|DNR announces two snowmobile trail closures in ... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|b jackson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Iron Mountain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC