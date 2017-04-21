Former St. Brendan's chef gets probation for embezzlement A former Green Bay chef will spend three years on probation for embezzling more than $16,000. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2pNasNE GREEN BAY - A former Green Bay chef will spend three years on probation for embezzling more than $16,000 from St. Brendan's Inn.

