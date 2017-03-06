Checking in on the annual Yooper car ...

Checking in on the annual Yooper car plunge

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Michigan Radio

The Car Plunge Contest asks the question: How long will it take for this 1998 Saturn to fall through the ice? It's the heart of winter, and there you are in the heart of the Upper Peninsula, wanting to raise some money for the community. If you're the Rotary Club of Iron Mountain-Kingsford, you embrace the winter and come up with a pretty unique fundraiser: the Car Plunge Contest .

