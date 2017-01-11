Upper Peninsula zoo, stars of 'My Lif...

Upper Peninsula zoo, stars of 'My Life is a Zoo,' sue PETA in chimp controversy

In this MLive file photo, ice and frozen fruit and vegetable cups are thrown to chimpanzees during a heat spell at John Ball Zoo. = WALLACE, MI - A privately owned zoo in the Upper Peninsula has sued People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, saying PETA subjected them to threats, harassment and defamation for its chimpanzee display.

