Residency requirements for IC city clerk may be loosened
Residency requirements for IC city clerk may be loosened Podhajsky 06/04/17 The city of Iowa City may loosen its rules on residency requirements for the city clerk. The city just wrapped up its second search for a new city clerk this year, naming long-time city employee Kellie Fruehling to the position last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Iowa City duplex fire causes $75,000 in damage;... (Aug '15)
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Arrest made in 2015 accidental shooting on Huds...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC