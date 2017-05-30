Residency requirements for IC city cl...

Residency requirements for IC city clerk may be loosened

Residency requirements for IC city clerk may be loosened Podhajsky 06/04/17 The city of Iowa City may loosen its rules on residency requirements for the city clerk. The city just wrapped up its second search for a new city clerk this year, naming long-time city employee Kellie Fruehling to the position last week.

