Police Chase Suspect Pleads Guilty to IC Charges Lang 6/3/17 A Linn County man who lead a police chase in Buchanan County has been sentenced on Johnson County charges that he lied about his identity. 19-year-old Chase Daniel Zerba of Coggon was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.