Plea Deal Reached for IC Woman in Bizarre Waterloo Police Chase Case
Plea Deal Reached for IC Woman in Bizarre Waterloo Police Chase Case Lang 6/3/17 An Iowa City woman with a recent history of bizarre run-ins with police has reached a plea deal with Black Hawk County prosecutors. Court records show 65-year-old Melyssa Jo Kelly of Prospect Place has agreed to plead guilty to an Eluding charge after she lead police on a car chase through Waterloo earlier this year.
