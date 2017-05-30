Plea Deal Reached for IC Woman in Biz...

Plea Deal Reached for IC Woman in Bizarre Waterloo Police Chase Case

Plea Deal Reached for IC Woman in Bizarre Waterloo Police Chase Case Lang 6/3/17 An Iowa City woman with a recent history of bizarre run-ins with police has reached a plea deal with Black Hawk County prosecutors. Court records show 65-year-old Melyssa Jo Kelly of Prospect Place has agreed to plead guilty to an Eluding charge after she lead police on a car chase through Waterloo earlier this year.

