Iowa City to update fireworks ordinance, keep usage ban
Iowa City to update fireworks ordinance, keep usage ban Podhajsky 06/02/17 Becoming one of the last in the area to take action on the issue, the Iowa City city council on Tuesday will vote on an updated fireworks ordinance. The new ordinance will keep the ban on the use of fireworks in the city but will allow their sale, in accordance with new state regulations on consumer fireworks signed into law this year.
