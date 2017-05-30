ICPD Charges Loud Abortion Protester

ICPD Charges Loud Abortion Protester

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

ICPD Charges Loud Abortion Protester Lang 6/3/17 A Quad Cities man faces charges after police say he protested too loudly outside of an Iowa City abortion clinic. Iowa City Police were called to Planned Parenthood on Orchard Street just after 10am Tuesday after staff reported a man yelling so loudly outside that he could be heard inside the clinic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) May 30 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Iowa City duplex fire causes $75,000 in damage;... (Aug '15) May 30 Elise R Gingerich 2
News Arrest made in 2015 accidental shooting on Huds... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr '17 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC