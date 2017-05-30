ICPD Charges Loud Abortion Protester
ICPD Charges Loud Abortion Protester Lang 6/3/17 A Quad Cities man faces charges after police say he protested too loudly outside of an Iowa City abortion clinic. Iowa City Police were called to Planned Parenthood on Orchard Street just after 10am Tuesday after staff reported a man yelling so loudly outside that he could be heard inside the clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Iowa City duplex fire causes $75,000 in damage;... (Aug '15)
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Arrest made in 2015 accidental shooting on Huds...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC