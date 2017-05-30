Chikungunya Vaccine Trial Begins at Emory School of Medicine
Emory University School of Medicine is one of three national sites participating in a Phase 1-2 clinical trial of an experimental vaccine to prevent infection with the chikungunya virus. The trial is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dale Bainbridge
|17 hr
|Matt
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Iowa City duplex fire causes $75,000 in damage;... (Aug '15)
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Arrest made in 2015 accidental shooting on Huds...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC