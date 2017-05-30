Chikungunya Vaccine Trial Begins at E...

Chikungunya Vaccine Trial Begins at Emory School of Medicine

Emory University School of Medicine is one of three national sites participating in a Phase 1-2 clinical trial of an experimental vaccine to prevent infection with the chikungunya virus. The trial is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health .

