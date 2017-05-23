Woman arrested for accepting neighbor's packages, selling items inside
Woman arrested for accepting neighbor's packages, selling items inside Podhajsky 05/24/17 An Iowa City woman could spend five years in prison after being accused of accepting packages for her neighbor, then selling the items inside. Police took Kristine Graves, 38, of Lakeside Drive into custody early Wednesday morning.
