West Des Moines firm recommended to design new North Liberty elementary
West Des Moines firm recommended to design new North Liberty elementary Podhajsky 05/18/17 A West Des Moines firm has been recommended to design North Liberty's next elementary. The Iowa City Community Schools board will vote on that recommendation on Tuesday.
