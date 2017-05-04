U. of Iowa to review job practices after $1.4M bias verdict

Jane Meyer, former senior associate athletic director at the University of Iowa, gets a hug from her partner Tracey Griesbaum, right, following a news conference, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. A jury on Thursday awarded more than $1.4 million to Meyer ruling that the university had discriminated against her because of her gender and sexual orientation.

