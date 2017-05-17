Two enter not guilty pleas in South Capitol Street robbery
Two enter not guilty pleas in South Capitol Street robbery Podhajsky 05/18/17 Two of three people accused in an Iowa City armed robbery have pleaded not guilty. Court records show Christopher Bertling, 21, of Boston Way in Coralville, entered the plea on Thursday, one day ahead of his scheduled arraignment.
