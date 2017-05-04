Trial delayed for man accused of groping women on UI campus Podhajsky 05/07/17 Trial has been delayed for an Iowa City man accused of groping several women. Judge Chad Kepros on Friday moved trial for 34-year-old Adam Weinstein from later this month to July 25. A case management conference has been scheduled for June 16. Weinstein's attorneys have also filed the list of defenses for him, including insanity, diminished capacity and intoxication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.