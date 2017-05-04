Trial delayed for man accused of groping women on UI campus
Trial delayed for man accused of groping women on UI campus Podhajsky 05/07/17 Trial has been delayed for an Iowa City man accused of groping several women. Judge Chad Kepros on Friday moved trial for 34-year-old Adam Weinstein from later this month to July 25. A case management conference has been scheduled for June 16. Weinstein's attorneys have also filed the list of defenses for him, including insanity, diminished capacity and intoxication.
