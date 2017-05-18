Supervisors scrambling to try to save...

Supervisors scrambling to try to save Lower West Branch Road overpass

Supervisors scrambling to try to save Lower West Branch Road overpass Podhajsky 05/21/17 The Johnson County Board of Supervisors hopes it's not too late in making the case for keeping an overpass over Interstate 80 on Lower West Branch Road. The board on Thursday approved sending a letter to the Iowa Department of Transportation arguing that elimination of the bridge will create a hardship for area residents, especially farmers.

