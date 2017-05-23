Start Up
This series offers viewers an up-close and personal look into the world of the modern American entrepreneur. As complicated as starting a business may seem, the goal is to demystify the process by sharing the real life experiences of average Americans who are taking control of their own destiny while creating jobs for others.
Iowa City Discussions
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
