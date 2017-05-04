Stabbing reported on Ped Mall

Stabbing reported on Ped Mall Podhajsky 05/07/17 Police say they were able to quickly apprehend a person suspected in a stabbing in downtown Iowa City. Officers were called to the Ped Mall a little before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing that had occurred near the fountain.

