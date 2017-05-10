Spokeswoman: U. Iowa president made e...

Spokeswoman: U. Iowa president made error on disclosure form

9 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

A spokeswoman said University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld mistakenly reported receiving outside income for corporate consulting work on a legally required disclosure form. Harreld reported last month on an annual personal financial disclosure required for state officials he received income in 2016 each from General Motors and West Ed, a nonprofit education group.

