Sheraton to be sold and converted to ...

Sheraton to be sold and converted to boutique hotel

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Sheraton to be sold and converted to boutique hotel Hunter 5/17/17 The Sheraton Hotel in downtown Iowa City is being sold. According to Graduate Hotels, plans are underway to purchase the 235 room hotel and convert it into a boutique hotel operating under its name by next summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC