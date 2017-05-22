Second student climate survey shows issues remain in ICCSD
Second student climate survey shows issues remain in ICCSD Podhajsky 05/23/17 Year two of a student school climate survey in Iowa City Community Schools shows some progress but plenty of room for improvement. The school board will discuss the results of the survey, released last week, at its meeting tonight.
