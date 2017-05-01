Second candidate for Ui VP of Student Life named
Second candidate for UI VP of Student Life named Podhajsky 05/01/17 The second of four candidates for the University of Iowa's Vice President for Student Life position has been identified. Timothy Alvarez currently serves as vice president of student affairs at North Dakota State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Simran
|34
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|24
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC