Second candidate for Ui VP of Student...

Second candidate for Ui VP of Student Life named

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Second candidate for UI VP of Student Life named Podhajsky 05/01/17 The second of four candidates for the University of Iowa's Vice President for Student Life position has been identified. Timothy Alvarez currently serves as vice president of student affairs at North Dakota State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Sun Simran 34
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar '17 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar '17 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... (Oct '16) Oct '16 wichita-rick 24
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC